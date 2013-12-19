BRIEF-Societe de la Tour Eiffel FY net profit rises to 17.1 million euros
* Fy net profit 17.1 million euros ($18.02 million) versus 12.4 million euros year ago
MILAN Dec 19 Troubled Italian lender Monte dei Paschi di Siena said on Thursday it had reached a deal to close a loss-making derivative contract with Deutsche Bank, leading to a one-off charge of 194 million euros ($267 million) on its 2013 accounts.
The 2008 deal, known as Santorini, is one of three derivative trades being at the heart of a probe into alleged fraud at Italy's third biggest lender. Those trades forced Monte dei Paschi to take a hit of 730 million euros on its 2012 accounts.
Monte Paschi said closing the trade would result in a 25 basis point benefit for its Basel III core capital and would have a positive impact on its balance sheet of 33 million euros a year from 2014 onwards.
($1 = 0.7266 euros) (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi, editing by Stephen Jewkes)
LONDON, March 8 Strong investor demand for European leveraged loans has allowed Swedish home alarm company Verisure to increase the size of a leveraged loan refinancing to €425m, banking sources said on Wednesday.
March 8 David Nason, a General Electric executive and former Treasury Department official, has told the White House that he was no longer interested in taking up the role of Federal Reserve's bank supervision chief, Bloomberg reported.