MILAN Dec 19 Troubled Italian lender Monte dei Paschi di Siena said on Thursday it had reached a deal to close a loss-making derivative contract with Deutsche Bank, leading to a one-off charge of 194 million euros ($267 million) on its 2013 accounts.

The 2008 deal, known as Santorini, is one of three derivative trades being at the heart of a probe into alleged fraud at Italy's third biggest lender. Those trades forced Monte dei Paschi to take a hit of 730 million euros on its 2012 accounts.

Monte Paschi said closing the trade would result in a 25 basis point benefit for its Basel III core capital and would have a positive impact on its balance sheet of 33 million euros a year from 2014 onwards.

($1 = 0.7266 euros) (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi, editing by Stephen Jewkes)