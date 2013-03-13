BRIEF-JSP Property reports FY net profit 123.8 million baht
* Fy net profit 123.8 million baht versus 701.9 million baht Source text (nASXb13jkY) Further company coverage:
MILAN, March 13 Deutsche Bank said on Wednesday damage claims filed by Italy's Monte dei Paschi di Siena over a derivative trade were "entirely without merit", vowing to defend itself vigourously.
A judicial source told Reuters last week the world's oldest bank was seeking at least 500 million euros in damages from Deutsche Bank and two former Monte dei Paschi executives over a loss-making 2008 trade known as "Santorini".
"We will defend ourselves vigourously against any claims for damages made by the client before the Tribunal of Florence," Deutsche Bank said in a statement. (Reporting By Silvia Aloisi; Editing by Lisa Jucca)
* Fy net profit 123.8 million baht versus 701.9 million baht Source text (nASXb13jkY) Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Feb 27 The head of a congressional committee investigating contacts between Donald Trump's campaign and Russia said on Monday the panel had not seen evidence of inappropriate communications, prompting the panel's top Democrat to insist it was too early to make such a determination.
Feb 27 Samuel Merksamer, who represents billionaire investor Carl Icahn on several corporate boards, has left the hedge fund firm Icahn Enterprises, according to an internal memo.