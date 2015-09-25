FLORENCE, Italy, Sept 25 An Italian judge has
shelved an investigation into a former board member of bank
Monte dei Paschi di Siena for allegedly breaking
insider trading rules, a judicial source with direct knowledge
of the matter said.
The case against Michele Briamonte was shelved on Sept. 5 at
the request of prosecutors.
Briamonte, then a member of Monte dei Paschi's board of
directors, had been placed under investigation in May 2013
because prosecutors suspected he had leaked to the press
confidential information about a board meeting.
At that meeting, the bank had decided to seek damages from
two former executives as well as investment banks Nomura
and Deutsche Bank over losses on financial
derivatives contracts.
However, prosecutors later asked for the case to be shelved,
arguing that it was already known that Monte dei Paschi wanted
to start legal proceedings against the two foreign banks over
the derivatives trades.
Briamonte was suspended from Monte dei Paschi's board on May
28, 2013 as a result of the investigation. His lawyers had said
at the time that the allegations against their client were
groundless and the measures taken against him wrong.
(Reporting by Silvia Ognibene, writing by Silvia Aloisi;
editing by Adrian Croft)