SIENA, Italy, July 18 Shareholders in Italian
bank Banca Monte dei Paschi agreed on Thursday to
remove Michele Briamonte from the bank's board of directors
after he was placed under investigation over allegations of
breaking insider trading rules.
Prosecutors in Siena allege that Briamonte leaked to press
details of a board meeting which decided to seek damages from
two former executives and investment banks Nomura and
Deutsche Bank over losses on financial derivatives
contracts, according to a person familiar with the matter.
In May, Briamonte had been suspended from Monte dei Paschi's
board for two months.
(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi; editing by Francesca Landini)