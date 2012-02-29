ROME Feb 29 Italy's No.3 bank Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena took between 10 and 15 billion euros of cheap three-year European Central Bank funds in a tender on Wednesday, a financial source told Reuters.

The bank's total exposure towards the ECB now amounts to between 20 and 25 billion euros, all in three-year funds, the source added.

(Reporting By Stefano Bernabei)