MILAN May 13 Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena said on Wednesday the European Central Bank (ECB) had approved its planned capital increase of 3 billion euros ($3.4 billion) and the subsequent reimbursement of state-backed bonds to the tune of 1.07 billion euros.

Italy's oldest bank is planning the cash call to help meet tough capital targets set by the ECB and pay back the state-backed bonds. ($1 = 0.8803 euros) (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by David Holmes)