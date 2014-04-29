BRIEF-Techstep buys Apro for NOK 7 mln in cash and NOK 8 mln in shares
* Says price will be settled with 7 million Norwegian crowns ($829,177) in cash and 8 million crowns in shares based on the company's share price of 6.00 crowns per share
SIENA, Italy, April 29 Italy's third biggest bank, Monte dei Paschi di Siena, needs to be able to pay back cheap funds it borrowed from the European Central Bank on schedule and without hurting the lender's liquidity, its CEO said on Tuesday.
"The liquidity situation has improved a lot but there is still a lot of work to do. We need to create the conditions to pay back the LTRO fully respecting the deadline," CEO Fabrizio Viola told a shareholder meeting.
The bank borrowed 29 billion euros in three-year funds through the Longer Term Refinancing Operations launched by the ECB in December 2011 and February 2012. These funds have to be repaid by the end of February 2015. The bank has so far reimbursed 1 billion euros. (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi and Stefano Bernabei; editing by Francesca Landini)
MOSCOW, March 21 Russia will pay off an outstanding foreign debt of the Soviet Union in full by transferring $125.2 million to Bosnia and Herzegovina, Deputy Finance Minister Sergei Storchak said on Tuesday.
CAIRO, March 21 Egypt aims to raise 6 billion pounds ($329 million) from the sale of stakes in state companies in the 2017/18 financial year, Finance Minister Amr El Garhy told Reuters, part of government efforts to generate revenue and attract investors.