BRIEF-Techstep buys Apro for NOK 7 mln in cash and NOK 8 mln in shares
* Says price will be settled with 7 million Norwegian crowns ($829,177) in cash and 8 million crowns in shares based on the company's share price of 6.00 crowns per share
SIENA, Italy, April 29 Italy's third biggest lender Monte dei Paschi di Siena has so far paid back 5 billion euros ($6.92 billion) of cheap funds it borrowed from the European Central Bank, a source close to the bank told Reuters on Tuesday.
The bank still has 24 billion euros in three-year ECB loans to reimburse by the end of February 2015. ($1 = 0.7223 Euros) (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi and Stefano Bernabei; editing by Agnieszka Flak)
MOSCOW, March 21 Russia will pay off an outstanding foreign debt of the Soviet Union in full by transferring $125.2 million to Bosnia and Herzegovina, Deputy Finance Minister Sergei Storchak said on Tuesday.
CAIRO, March 21 Egypt aims to raise 6 billion pounds ($329 million) from the sale of stakes in state companies in the 2017/18 financial year, Finance Minister Amr El Garhy told Reuters, part of government efforts to generate revenue and attract investors.