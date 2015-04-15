(Adds details)

MILAN, April 15 Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena said on Wednesday it had reached a deal to sell its 10.3 percent stake in asset manager Anima Holding to Italy's postal service Poste Italiane.

Italy's third largest bank said it would be paid 6.80 euros for each Anima share and 0.167 euros per share it is still due in dividends, bringing the total deal value to 215.2 million euros ($230 million).

Anima's shares closed at 7.75 euros on Tuesday. The stock has risen significantly in recent days on speculation over the deal.

Monte Paschi said the net impact from the deal on its results was around 115 million euros, while the boost to its consolidated common equity tier 1 ratio was of around 20 basis points.

Wednesday's deal includes a price adjustment mechanism, under which Monte Paschi may need to partially reimburse Poste should the average Anima share price over a set period of time fall below 5.27 euros.

Monte Paschi, which emerged as the weakest lender in a Europe-wide health check of the sector last year, needs to carry out a 3 billion-euro cash call by July to plug a capital shortfall exposed by European regulators.

A leading Italian broker said last week that if Poste became an Anima shareholder, a distribution agreement could help Anima boost its assets under management by several billions with limited additional costs.

Monte Paschi was assisted in the deal by Citi and UBS.

