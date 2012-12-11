BRIEF-Societe Generale De Banque Jordanie FY profit rises
* FY net profit attributable to shareholders 10.9 million dinars versus 10 million dinars year ago
BRUSSELS Dec 11 The European Commission is set to approve the terms of 3.9 billion euros in state aid for Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, Italy's third biggest lender, in "a matter of days", a Commission source told Reuters on Tuesday.
The source said the Rome government, which has been in negotiations with Brussels for months over the state loans for Monte dei Paschi, had notified the Commission of the latest changes to the scheme.
Asked whether the Commission was now likely to approve the scheme, the source nodded in agreement.
"It's a matter of days," the source said.
(Reporting By Francesco Guarascio, editing by Stephen Jewkes)
ZURICH, Feb 12 Swiss voters have clearly rejected plans to overhaul the corporate tax system, in a setback for government efforts to abolish low tax rates for thousands of multinational firms while encouraging them to stay, projections by broadcaster SRF showed.
* FY net profit 63.5 million riyals versus 82 million riyals year ago