By Silvia Ognibene
FLORENCE, Italy, April 4 The Bank of Italy has
ordered former top executives of Monte dei Paschi di Siena
to pay a total of 5 million euros ($6.4 million) for a
lack of controls over risky trades at the bank, two sources
close to the situation said.
The fines were imposed after the Bank of Italy completed a
thorough inquiry into risky dealings that forced the Tuscan bank
to book hundreds of millions of euros of additional losses.
"The Bank of Italy has imposed triple legal maximums against
the former board of directors, the three (internal) auditors and
other top managers, for a total of about 5 million euros," one
of the sources said.
Under the law, the maximums can be exceeded in very serious
cases and when more than one violation has occurred.
Both the Bank of Italy and Monte dei Paschi declined to
comment on the case.
Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco approved the sanctions
on March 28, the sources said. Former Chairman Giuseppe Mussari
and former director general Antonio Vigni were both fined around
500,000 euros, the sources said, and Gianluca Baldassarri, the
former head of the finance division who has been arrested for
his role in executing the structured trade, was also fined.
Efforts to reach Mussari and Vigni for comment were not
successful, and Baldassarri could not be reached in jail.
Risky derivatives trades at Monte dei Paschi were partly
behind huge losses that forced Italy's third biggest lender to
take a state bailout last month.
The bank is currently under investigation in Siena for
allegedly failing to disclose the true nature of a number of
complex derivative trades.
The bank posted last week a wider-than-expected 3.2 billion
euro loss last year due to higher loan loss charged and losses
on the structured deals.
($1 = 0.7783 euros)
(Reporting by Silvia Ognibene; Writing by Naomi O'Leary and
Lisa Jucca; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)