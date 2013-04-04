FLORENCE, Italy, April 4 The Bank of Italy has
fined former Monte dei Paschi di Siena board members
and other managers involved in irregular structured trades more
than 5 million euros, two sources close to the situation said on
Thursday.
"The Bank of Italy imposed triple legal maximums against the
former board of directors, the auditors and other members of
high management for a total of about 5 million euros," one of
the sources said.
Risky derivatives trades at Italy's third biggest lender,
the subject of a criminal investigation in Siena, were partly
responsible for huge losses that forced the bank to take a state
bailout last month.
