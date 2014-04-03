BRIEF-EBC Solicitors negotiates exiting investments from its portfolio
* Negotiates the termination of investments in some of its portfolio companies
MILAN, April 3 The foundation which was previously the biggest shareholder in Monte dei Paschi di Siena has sold more shares in the bank and now has a 3.1 pct holding, it said on Thursday.
This week the foundation already announced the sale of a 6.5 percent holding in the bank to two big Latin American investors, Fintech Advisory and BTG Pactual - a sale which is awaiting approval from the Italian treasury and the Bank of Italy.
The bank said details of the shareholder pact it struck with the two investors will be published in Italian newspapers on Friday. (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi, editing by Isla Binnie)
LONDON, March 20 Citi is the latest major bank to abandon its headline forecast for a fall in the euro to below parity with the dollar, upping its prediction for the single currency over the next six to 12 months to $1.04 from $0.98 previously.
* Says approved issue of Basel III bonds in nature of debentures worth 10 billion rupees Source text: Further company coverage: