BRIEF-Poland's biggest insurer PZU considers bond issue
* Poland's biggest insurer, state-run PZU SA is considering a bond issue worth up to 3 billion zlotys ($737.68 million), it said on Tuesday.
TURIN, Italy, Sept 25 The foundation shareholder of Italy's No 3 lender Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena said on Thursday it hoped the bank would not need another capital increase.
"I hope it's not on the horizon," Fondazione Monte dei Paschi's Chairman Marcello Clarich said on the sidelines of a conference.
Monte Paschi, which received 4.1 billion euros in state aid last year, recently completed 5 billion euro capital increase.
Monte dei Paschi has been selling assets, closing branches and cutting jobs to boost its finances.
March 14 American International Group Inc's decision to remove Peter Hancock as its chief executive was to avoid a proxy battle with billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
March 14 Investment firms Spectrum Equity and Cressey & Co will acquire a significant stake in Verisys Corporation, a U.S. provider of data and software that help healthcare providers with regulatory compliance, the company said on Tuesday.