MILAN/ROME Dec 18 The head of the top investor in troubled Italian lender Monte dei Paschi di Siena insisted a 3 billion euro ($4.1 billion) rights issue must be delayed until at least May, rejecting accusations that she risked forcing the bank's nationalisation.

The cash call, which the bank's management wants to launch in January, is part of a restructuring demanded by the European Commission for approving a 4.1 billion euro state bailout Monte dei Paschi received earlier this year.

Under the deal with the EU, if the rights issue is not carried out in 2014, Italy's third largest bank will have to convert the state aid into shares issued to the treasury.

Antonella Mansi, chairwoman of a foundation which has a big enough stake in the bank to push through a postponement, said the foundation needed more time to sell its stake to pay back creditors and an early cash call would wipe out its wealth.

"The conditions are not in place for us to approve an acceleration of the rights issue. It's about our survival," Mansi said in a phone interview on Wednesday.

"The bank's nationalisation will happen if there is no capital increase by end 2014. But if it's simply not done in January, I don't understand why people talk about nationalisation. We think that a delay by a few months would give both the bank and the foundation a chance."

With a 33.5 percent stake in the lender, the foundation - a not-for-profit entity with close ties to Siena politicians - will hold a veto power at a Dec. 27 shareholder meeting called to approve the capital increase.

The clash between the foundation and the bank is unprecedented in the lender's 540-year long history.

For years, the foundation used the bank's dividends to fund social and cultural projects in and around the medieval city of Siena, from a biotech facility to the training of horses for the city's famed Palio horse race.

That cemented the foundation's role at the centre of a web of local political patronage which critics say led to both institutions' fall from grace.

After running up big debts to keep control of the bank, the foundation began cutting its stake in 2012 to pay back creditors. Still saddled with 340 million euros in debt, it is trying to sell part or all of its remaining holding.

The foundation, which has had to write down the value of its stake by 4 billion euros in the last two years, fears that a capital increase as early as January will massively dilute its holding and leave it with almost nothing to sell.

ONE CERTAINTY

Mansi, a 39-year old Siena-born businesswoman appointed head of the foundation in September, said she did not cherish the idea of the bank possibly falling under state control.

"We have always firmly opposed the start of a process of nationalisation," she said, adding her duty was to protect the interests of the foundation.

"I have one certainty: that if the cash call goes through in January, our stake will lose all its value, we would burn 700 million euros of wealth," she said.

"I have no intention of undermining the bank's turnaround. But no one can ask me to shut down the foundation. Unfortunately there is no simple solution, we haven't got much room for manoeuvre. The risk of default is so close that it is no longer just a risk if things accelerate as the bank wants."

The cash call, worth 1 billion euro more than the bank's stock market value, is set to put pressure on the shares, making it harder for the foundation to get a good price.

Yet the uncertainty over the timing of the issue is already weighing on the stock price, which has fallen by nearly a third over the past month to under 0.16 euros.

That creates another headache for the foundation, because if the stock falls below 0.128 euros, creditor banks could seize its stake under covenants attached to the debt agreements.

Asked whether the foundation had received any concrete interest in its stake, Mansi said there were "several negotiations" on the table, but any potential investor would want more certainty before making an offer.

Mansi's stance has put her on a collision course with Monte dei Paschi Chairman Alessandro Profumo, a former UniCredit chief executive who was appointed at the world's oldest lender last year to turn its fortunes around.

Profumo said on Tuesday delaying the cash call could precipitate the bank's nationalisation.

Instead, the bank wants to use the rights issue to pay back the bulk of the state bailout, which kept it afloat after it was hit hard by the euro zone debt crisis and a scandal about loss-making derivatives deals.

Mansi said she had no intention of backtracking.

"I can hope that we can find a solution before the shareholder meeting, but only if it puts the foundation on a stable footing. Otherwise, I am serene. See you at the meeting."

($1 = 0.7283 euros) (Editing by David Holmes)