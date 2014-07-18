MILAN, July 18 The banking foundation the used
to be Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena's top
shareholder said on Friday it would sue for damages former
members of its board and financial advisers in relation to the
Italian bank's 2008 takeover of smaller rival Antonveneta.
The 9-billion-euro deal badly stretched the finances of both
Monte dei Paschi and the foundation which has since been forced
to cut its over 50 percent stake in the lender to pay back
debts.
In a statement, the foundation, which now has a 2.5 percent
holding in the bank, said the advisers it planned to sue were
those who released a fairness opinion on the price Monte Paschi
paid to buy Antonveneta from Spanish bank Santander.
It did not name the advisers nor the former board members.
(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi, editing by Danilo Masoni)