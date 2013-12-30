MILAN Dec 30 A delay to vital fundraising at
Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena has increased the risk
that Italy's third-biggest bank has to be nationalised, a move
the government would like to avoid.
Shareholders led by the biggest investor in the bailed-out
bank rejected plans for a 3 billion euro ($4 billion) share sale
in January and postponed the capital raising until after May 12.
The bank's chairman and its chief executive may resign
following the unprecedented clash with the main shareholder in
the Siena-based lender, a charitable banking foundation with
close ties to local politicians.
The focus of attention now turns to Rome where both the
economy ministry, which has oversight of banking foundations,
and the Bank of Italy are closely following events.
The world's oldest bank needs to tap investors for cash to
pay back 4.1 billion euros in state aid it received earlier this
year and avert nationalisation after being hammered by the euro
zone debt crisis and loss-making derivatives trades.
The capital increase is part of a tough restructuring plan
agreed with the European Commission in order to receive
clearance for the state bailout.
A Treasury spokesman said the government's priority was to
give the bailout money back to taxpayers and it had no interest
in nationalising Monte Paschi, ANSA news agency reported on
Sunday evening. Sources said the Treasury will continue to
encourage all parties involved to find a solution, ANSA
reported.
Monte Paschi Chairman Alessandro Profumo, an
internationally respected banker who was formerly the chief of
UniCredit, said on Saturday he and chief executive
Fabrizio Viola would decide whether to step down next month. A
board meeting is expected around mid-January.
Profumo and Viola had already secured a pool of banks to
guarantee the rights issue, but only if it was carried out by
the end of January.
They said the delay makes fundraising harder because of
likely competition from other Italian and European lenders
prompted to seek new capital by an upcoming sector health check,
and could precipitate the Tuscan bank's nationalisation.
By forcing a postponement of the rights issue, the
cash-strapped Monte dei Paschi foundation - whose stake in the
bank is big enough to veto any unwanted decision - is hoping to
win more time to sell down its 33.5 percent holding and repay
its own debts.
The foundation head Antonella Mansi said that carrying out
the capital increase in January would massively dilute the
foundation's holding, leaving it with virtually nothing to sell
to reimburse debts of 340 million euros.
($1 = 0.7258 euros)
