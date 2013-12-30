ROME Dec 30 The Italian government said on
Monday that it wanted Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena
to complete its planned 3-billion-euro ($4.1 billion) capital
increase and had no interest in nationalising the troubled
lender.
"We appreciated the fact that the general assembly approved
the capital increase in the volume indicated by the bank's
management," a Treasury spokesman said, confirming comments in
the Italian press. "Given that the main shareholder has asked
for a delay, we are now working to ensure that the capital
increase goes ahead."
"The Treasury's objective is to see that the capital
increase is implemented, that the bank is not nationalised and
that it repays the Monti bonds," he said, referring to special
state loans offered under the previous government of former
Prime Minister Mario Monti.
