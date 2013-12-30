ROME Dec 30 The Italian government said on Monday that it wanted Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena to complete its planned 3-billion-euro ($4.1 billion) capital increase and had no interest in nationalising the troubled lender.

"We appreciated the fact that the general assembly approved the capital increase in the volume indicated by the bank's management," a Treasury spokesman said, confirming comments in the Italian press. "Given that the main shareholder has asked for a delay, we are now working to ensure that the capital increase goes ahead."

"The Treasury's objective is to see that the capital increase is implemented, that the bank is not nationalised and that it repays the Monti bonds," he said, referring to special state loans offered under the previous government of former Prime Minister Mario Monti. ($1 = 0.7258 euros) (Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte)