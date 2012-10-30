MILAN Oct 30 Italy's Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena will gradually pay back in the next two years 29 billion euros ($37.42 billion) of cheap loans it took from the European Central Bank, the lender's chief financial officer said on Tuesday.

However CFO Bernardo Mingrone said the bank will probably not start reimbursing the loans at the first opportunity, in January next year.

There have been doubts over Italy's third biggest bank's ability to reimburse the loans because of its weak capital base, which has already forced it to request state aid.

Mingrone told reporters on the sidelines of a conference in Milan the bank aimed to pay back the ECB loans through asset sales and a reduction in its exposure to Italian government bonds and its loan portfolio. ($1 = 0.7749 euros) (Reporting By Luca Trogni)