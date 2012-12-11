ROME Dec 11 A government decree changing the terms of 3.9 billion euros ($5.04 billion) of state aid for Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena will come into force by Wednesday, political and government sources said on Tuesday.

The sources told Reuters the decree had been approved by a cabinet meeting last week and will be published in the Official Gazette either on Tuesday or Wednesday. ($1 = 0.7736 euros) (Reporting By Giuseppe Fonte and Stefano Bernabei, editing by Silvia Aloisi)