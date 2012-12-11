BRIEF-Societe Generale De Banque Jordanie FY profit rises
* FY net profit attributable to shareholders 10.9 million dinars versus 10 million dinars year ago
ROME Dec 11 A government decree changing the terms of 3.9 billion euros ($5.04 billion) of state aid for Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena will come into force by Wednesday, political and government sources said on Tuesday.
The sources told Reuters the decree had been approved by a cabinet meeting last week and will be published in the Official Gazette either on Tuesday or Wednesday. ($1 = 0.7736 euros) (Reporting By Giuseppe Fonte and Stefano Bernabei, editing by Silvia Aloisi)
* FY net profit attributable to shareholders 10.9 million dinars versus 10 million dinars year ago
ZURICH, Feb 12 Swiss voters have clearly rejected plans to overhaul the corporate tax system, in a setback for government efforts to abolish low tax rates for thousands of multinational firms while encouraging them to stay, projections by broadcaster SRF showed.
* FY net profit 63.5 million riyals versus 82 million riyals year ago