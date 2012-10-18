MILAN Oct 18 Shares in Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena opened lower on Thursday after Moody's cut its rating by two notches overnight.

Moody's has cut its long-term rating to Ba2 from Baa3 saying the bank may still need to ask for outside help despite a state loans of 1.5 billion euros.

The outlook remains negative, Moody's said.

At 0708 GMT Monte Paschi shares were down 2.8 percent.

(Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)