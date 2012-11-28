UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MILAN Nov 28 Shares in Italy's Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena were lower in early trading on Wednesday after the bank said it had raised the amount of state aid it was requesting.
Earlier on Wednesday Italy's No. 3 bank said it had decided to increase the amount of the special bonds it is issuing to the Italian Treasury by 500 million euros to 3.9 billion euros.
At 0806 GMT Monte Paschi shares were down 1.74 percent. (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources