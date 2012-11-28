MILAN Nov 28 Shares in Italy's Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena were lower in early trading on Wednesday after the bank said it had raised the amount of state aid it was requesting.

Earlier on Wednesday Italy's No. 3 bank said it had decided to increase the amount of the special bonds it is issuing to the Italian Treasury by 500 million euros to 3.9 billion euros.

At 0806 GMT Monte Paschi shares were down 1.74 percent. (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)