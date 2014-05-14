BRIEF-Guaranty Trust Bank says retirement of deputy managing director
* Says retirement of Cathy Echeozo as deputy managing director Source : http://bit.ly/2nvy9fr Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
MILAN May 14 Italian lender Monte dei Paschi di Siena said on Wednesday it had won approval from the Bank of Italy to partially repay state loans it received in a bailout.
The bank had to request 4.07 billion euros in state aid last year after being hit hard by the euro zone debt crisis and a scandal over loss-making derivative trades.
In its statement, it said it plans to pay back 3.46 billion euros - or 3 billion euros of original aid plus interests and other costs - after a 5 billion euro capital increase due to be launched in June. ($1 = 0.7296 Euros) (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi; editing by Francesca Landini)
* Says retirement of Cathy Echeozo as deputy managing director Source : http://bit.ly/2nvy9fr Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
March 17 Wall Street bonuses may climb as much as 15 percent this year in their first meaningful uptick since 2009, compensation firm Johnson Associates Inc said on Friday.
* Announces appointment of Pierre de Wet as CEO, Tony Taylor and Cheree Dyers as an independent non-exec directors