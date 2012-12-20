BRIEF-Kuwait's Real Estate Asset Management FY profit falls
* FY net profit 790,783 dinars versus 902,963 dinars year ago
MILAN Dec 20 Italy's Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena will seek shareholder approval for two possible capital increases of up to 4.5 billion euros and 2 billion euros respectively, as required by a state bailout scheme.
The terms of the bailout say the bank must have the option to increase its capital by up to 4.5 billion euros ($5.9 billion) in case it decides to repay with shares the bonds it will issue to the treasury.
At an extraordinary general meeting called for Jan. 25-26, the bank will also seek approval for a separate, possible capital increase of up to 2 billion euros to be carried out if the bank has to issue equity to pay interest on the state bonds in the years between 2014 and 2018.
In a statement, the bank said the power for the board to increase the bank's share capital was one of the conditions of the bailout scheme. ($1 = 0.7555 euros) (Reporting By Silvia Aloisi)
