MILAN Nov 14 Italy's scandal-hit Monte dei
Paschi posted its sixth straigth quarterly loss in the
three months to September, highlighting the challenges the
bailed-out Tuscan bank faces to lure private investors and avoid
nationalisation.
The bank reported a net loss of 518 million euros ($697.15
million) in the first nine months of the year.
The loss for the third quarter was 138 million euros,
slightly lower than a 143 million euros loss in a consensus of
11 analysts.
Loan loss provisions totalled 1.5 billion euros. The Core
Tier 1 ratio, including 4.1 billion euros of state aid, edged up
to 11.1 percent from 11 percent in June.
($1 = 0.7430 euros)
