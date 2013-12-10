(Corrects to make clear executives did not vow to stay on even
if cash call postponed, adds spokesman quote)
ROME Dec 10 The top executives of Italy's Monte
dei Paschi di Siena are committed to strengthening the
troubled lender, a spokesperson for the bank said on Tuesday
when asked whether they may resign should a planned cash call be
postponed.
The board of the bank is expected to meet later this week to
discuss the timing of a 3 billion euro ($4.12 billion) capital
increase as its top shareholder raised pressure to delay the
issue, sources said on Monday.
Italian daily Il Sole 24 Ore said on Tuesday Chairman
Alessandro Profumo and Chief Executive Fabrizio Viola were ready
to resign if the timing of the cash call were pushed out.
"Profumo and Viola are currently working and will continue
to do so as always in the interest of the bank and to strengthen
its capital base," a spokesman said in a comment on the media
report.
At 0910 GMT, shares in the bank were up 2 percent at 0.1744
euros, outperforming a drop of 0.2 percent in Italy's blue-chip
index.
($1 = 0.7289 euros)
(Reporting by Stefano Bernabei,; writing by Francesca Landini;
Editing by Louise Heavens)