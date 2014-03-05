MILAN, March 5 Shares in Italy's third biggest
lender Monte dei Paschi di Siena extended gains to
rise more than 20 percent in heavy volumes on Wednesday, with
traders citing short-covering and speculative buying on the
stock.
The shares soared 21 percent to 0.22 percent by 1611 GMT,
with volumes nine times the daily average.
"There is a lot of short covering," said one fund manager.
He also mentioned a report on La Repubblica daily's website
citing a warning by the European Commission that the bank may
have to cut costs further if it does not make enough profits to
pay a coupon on state loans it received last year.
The bank's top investor, a not-for-profit foundation, has
been trying to find buyers for its 30 percent stake in the
lender for months. It is aiming to sell its stake before a 3
billion euro capital increase the bank is expected to launch in
June.
