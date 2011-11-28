(Updates with quotes, background)

* Foundation debt talks with banks at advanced stage

* Selling down stake is option, French banks interested-source

* Foundation eyes other asset sales

By Stefano Bernabei and Silvia Aloisi

ROME/MILAN, Nov 28 The foundation which controls Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena is renegotiating with creditors the terms of 1.1 billion euros of loans, backed by Monte Paschi shares, as it seeks to keep control of Italy's third biggest lender.

The foundation, which owns 48.4 percent of the Tuscany-based bank (MPS) and which was forced to take out the loans to underwrite two capital increases since 2008, said on Monday talks with the banks were at an advanced stage.

A source close to the situation told Reuters one possible solution could be to give the foundation a year to find a buyer for a 10 to 15 percent stake in the bank.

The source named French banks Credit Agricole and BNP Paribas as players which could be interested in such an operation.

In both capital increases, the foundation gave some of its shares in the bank as guarantee for the loans.

Italian bank foundations are typically non-profit organisations controlled by local authorities which are supposed to reinvest dividends in charity and social projects.

They have holdings in all of Italy major banks and the Monte dei Paschi Foundation is the only one with a controlling stake in a top lender.

The sharp fall in MPS stock over the past few months, as Italy and its banks got sucked into the debt crisis, has forced the foundation to try to renegotiate the terms with its creditors or risk losing control of the world's oldest bank.

Shares in MPS have fallen nearly 70 percent in the past six months, with a 33 percent decline in the last month alone.

On Monday they were trading up 3 percent at 0.245 euros, well below the 0.30 euro level that the covenant for a 600 million euro loan taken out this year indicated as the threshold under which the creditors would take possession of the shares given by the foundation as collateral.

An earlier loan for some 500 million euros, which sees Credit Suisse exposed for 300 million euros and Mediobanca for 200 million euros, is also being renegotiated, sources close to the matter said.

"No one wants to take the foundation's shares," said a banker close to the negotiations. "The aim is to soften the terms, give them a bit more breathing space so they have more time to sell assets and build up liquidity."

Last week, a foundation source told Reuters it had started selling its 1.9 percent stake in Mediobanca -- which is now worth around 90 million euros compared with a book value of 253 million euros.

Other assets the foundation is likely to consider selling are a stake in the state holding Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, and stakes in real estate and agricultural ventures.

But even if the cash-strapped foundation manages to repay its debts, it would be very hard for it to subscribe a new capital increase should MPS need one to plug a capital shortfall of 3.1 billion euros to meet tougher requirements set by the European Banking Authority last month.

MPS, which like other Italian lenders has been hit hard by a funding freeze and EBA requests to mark down its government bond holdings, said earlier this month it would do "everything possible" to avoid another capital hike.

Last year, the foundation posted its first loss -- 128.4 million euros -- since taking a controlling stake in Monte dei Paschi 16 years ago.

The stake in Monte dei Paschi accounts for more than 80 percent of its 5.5 billion euros asset portfolio, which at current market prices would imply a writedown of around 4 billion euros. (Editing by David Cowell)