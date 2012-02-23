BRIEF-Bahrain's Securities and Investment FY profit falls
* FY consol net profit 2.3 nln dinars versus 2.8 million dinars year ago
MILAN Feb 23 Italy's third-largest bank Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena said on Thursday it was seeking to keep staff costs under control, by cutting work hours without resorting to lay-offs.
"Among the possibilities, there is a cut in work hours ... the objective is to safeguard staff levels," the bank said in a statement.
It said it had mandated its managing director Fabrizio Viola to negotiate an agreement with trade unions. (Reporting by Michel Rose)
* FY consol net profit 2.3 nln dinars versus 2.8 million dinars year ago
* Board recommends cash dividend of 5 percent for year 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Signs renewable agreement to raise amount to 50 million dinars for acquisition of Al Mulla International Finance co's investment portfolios Source:(http://bit.ly/2kVcubr) Further company coverage: