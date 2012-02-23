MILAN Feb 23 Italy's third-largest bank Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena said on Thursday it was seeking to keep staff costs under control, by cutting work hours without resorting to lay-offs.

"Among the possibilities, there is a cut in work hours ... the objective is to safeguard staff levels," the bank said in a statement.

It said it had mandated its managing director Fabrizio Viola to negotiate an agreement with trade unions. (Reporting by Michel Rose)