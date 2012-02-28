MILAN Feb 28 The top shareholder in Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena is aiming for a quick sale of around 8 percent of its holding, sources said on Tuesday, to hold off creditors clamouring for repayment of debts by mid-March.

The Monte dei Paschi banking foundation, which has 49 percent of the Tuscany-based bank, needs to sell a stake of about 15 percent to clear most of the 1.1 billion euros of debt it has accumulated to keep its grip on Italy's no.3 lender.

A source familiar with the situation said the foundation aims to sell a stake of around 8 percent, worth around 350 million euros at current prices, to a group of Italian businessmen.

No firm expression of interest has emerged so far, several sources close to the situation said.

With that money, and another 150 million euros from asset sales, the foundation hopes to soothe creditors and win more time to sell the remainder of the 15 percent stake, the source said.

Some of the creditors -- Mediobanca, Credit Suisse and a pool of 11 banks led by JPMorgan Chase & Co -- are sceptical about the foundation's plans and reluctant to extend the March 15 deadline much further.

"They need to sell the full 15 percent, and at a good price," said one of the sources familiar with the matter. "The shares have recovered, but they could go down again, so they should not be wasting this window of opportunity."

Another source familiar with the situation said the banks are not opposed to a limited extention to the deadline but would want clear commitments from buyers.

"We are not talking six months," said this source.

The debt crisis at its main shareholder has put pressure on Monte Paschi, the world's oldest bank, which has a lowly return on equity of 2.4 percent and must find 3.3 billion euros by June to meet tougher capital requirements set by European regulators.

Since the foundation announced on Feb. 14 that it would sell up to 15 percent of Monte Paschi, the bank's shares have rebounded strongly from a record low of 0.19 euros hit in January.

Back then, the foundation -- a not-for-profit entity which is supposed to reinvest dividends in social and cultural projects -- was forced to put its entire stake in the hands of creditors as a guarantee for the loans.

Even now that the stock is trading at around 0.39 euros, the creditor banks effectively own 35 percent of Monte dei Paschi, according to one source familiar with the situation.

The foundation has written to creditors asking them to unblock the shares, but they are unlikely to do so until a concrete offer from one or more buyers is on the table, the sources said.

The foundation is also in talks with two domestic private equity funds, Clessidra and Equinox, but it is reluctant to sell part or all of the stake to either because of concerns they would want a say in the bank's governance and may not be long-term investors, the sources said.

One of the sources said that the foundation's board, which was meeting on Tuesday to discuss its options, was not expected to come up with a firm decision. (Additional reporting By Lisa Jucca and Massimo Gaia; Editing by David Cowell)