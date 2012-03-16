MILAN, March 16 The controlling
shareholder in Italy's Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena
said on Friday it had reached a deal with all its creditors to
extend a deadline to repay debts to April 30, winning more time
to sell a stake in the bank.
The Monte dei Paschi foundation, which has a 49 percent
stake in the eponymous lender, is selling a 15.5 percent holding
in the bank to partially reimburse 1.1. billion euros of debts.
In the past few days, the foundation has sold 2.52 percent of
Monte Paschi, the world's oldest bank, through off-the-market
block trades. Transaction records showed on Thursday it raised
113.4 million euros.
The foundation's 12 creditors include JP Morgan Chase & Co
, Credit Suisse Group AG and Mediobanca
.
(Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)