MILAN, April 30 Debt talks between the top shareholder in Italian lender Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena and its creditors have been extended until May 15, with an agreement looking within reach, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.

The Monte dei Paschi foundation, which has been selling down its stake in Italy's No.3 lender to pay back the bulk of its debt, was given another two weeks to renegotiate the terms of its debts, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The previous deadline, which had already been extended once, expired on April 30.

The Monte dei Paschi foundation has been forced to cut its stake in the Siena-based bank, the world's oldest, to 36.3 percent from 49 percent since March to reimburse the bulk of its 900 million euros debt with 12 banks.

It is now renegotiating the terms of the remaining debt of around 350 million euros with creditors, which include Credit Suisse, Mediobanca and a pool of banks led by J.P. Morgan.

"At around 350 million euros, the debt is more manageable so the foundation is hoping to reschedule it," the source said.

The source said the idea was to spread around half of the remaining debt between Credit Suisse and Mediobanca, and leave the rest with the pool led by J.P. Morgan. The debt would be still guaranteed by Monte dei Paschi shares, the source said.

The foundation has sold a 4 percent stake to the Tuscan-based Aleotti family of entrepreneurs and the rest in small portions through off-the-market block trades. It has approval from Italy's Treasury to sell up to 15.5 percent in the bank if needed.

The stake sale will in any case leave it with a blocking minority, allowing it to veto any hostile takeover bid. (Reporting By Silvia Aloisi; Editing by David Cowell and Dan Lalor)