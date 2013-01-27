* Monte Paschi chair pledges profits, say loans to be repaid
By Gavin Jones and Danilo Masoni
ROME/MILAN, Jan 27 Monte dei Paschi di Siena
said on Sunday it was seeking a financial investor as
the political storm over a derivatives scandal at the ailing
bank intensified ahead of next month's Italian election.
Italy's third-biggest lender, which needs state loans to
stay afloat, this week revealed opaque derivatives trades,
conducted between 2006 and 2009, that could cost it some 720
million euros.
The scandal has turned the spotlight on Monte Paschi's close
political ties with the centre left and on possible oversight
failings by the Bank of Italy (BOI), then led by current
European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi.
"I would like to have a long-term financial investor," Monte
Paschi Chairman Alessandro Profumo told Italian business daily
Il Sole 24 Ore on Sunday. "Nationality is not a problem. The
important thing is that it believes in our project".
Profumo was appointed head of a new management team last
year to try to turn around the world's oldest bank.
At the root of Monte Paschi's problems is the acquisition in
2007 of smaller rival Antonveneta for a massive 9 billion euros
in cash, stretching its finances to the limit just months before
the global financial crisis hit.
Siena prosecutors are investigating why the bank paid such
an inflated price for Antonveneta shortly after Spain's
Santander had purchased it from ABN Amro for just 6.6 bln euros.
After an all-day board meeting on Saturday, the Bank of
Italy gave approval to Monte Paschi's request for 3.9 billion
euros ($5.3 bln) of state loans, to be issued by end-February,
though one leading politician said they should now be blocked.
The Tuscan bank was forced to seek state aid last year for
the second time since 2009 after becoming one of just four
European lenders that failed to meet tougher capital
requirements set by regulators.
Under the loan scheme Monte Paschi will issue 3.9 billion
euros of bonds to the Treasury, with just under half of these
replacing 1.9 bln euros of loans made under a previous plan.
Profumo on Sunday rejected suggestions the bank will be
nationalised and said he was confident it would be able to pay
back the loans and interest in cash over the next five years.
"We believe in this. The objective is to return to profits
already during the course of this year," he said.
However the scandal surrounding Monte Paschi is dominating
the Italian media and has shot to the head of the campaign for
the Feb 24-25 election.
"NO LONGER SUSTAINABLE"
Corriere della Sera daily on Sunday published excerpts from
the minutes of Monte Paschi meetings in 2011 showing several
board members expressing concern about the bank's portfolio,
overladen with long-term Italian government bonds.
"The situation is no longer sustainable, we must take steps
to reduce these positions," said former vice chairman Francesco
Caltagirone in September 2011 as Italian government bond yields
soared during the apex of the euro zone debt crisis.
Among complex instruments used to finance the Antonveneta
deal were convertible loans known by the acronym FRESH (Floating
Rate Equity-Linked Subordinated Hybrid Preferred Securities).
Advisory group Rothschild on Sunday denied a press report
that it had assisted with the operation.
Monte Paschi's new management have said the main loss-making
derivatives it uncovered involved Japanese bank Nomura
and Deutsche Bank.
Centre-right politicians are seeking maximum political
capital from the bank's close ties to the Democratic Party (PD),
which has a shrinking but still comfortable lead in the polls.
Siena has been a left-wing stronghold for decades and the
bank's biggest shareholder is a charitable foundation controlled
by PD politicians accustomed to using dividends from the bank
for local initiatives to bolster their support.
"The PD can't even run a bank, so how can we trust them to
run the country," said centre-right leader Silvio Berlusconi on
Saturday.
PD leader Pier Luigi Bersani threatened to "tear apart"
anyone who suggested his party was responsible for wrongdoing at
Monte Paschi but Angelino Alfano, a top official in Berlusconi's
People of Freedom party said the PD was "in it up to its neck."
Roberto Maroni, head of the pro-devolution Northern League,
attacked Prime Minister Mario Monti, who is heading a centrist
alliance at the vote, and said state loans to Monte Paschi must
be blocked until criminal investigations were concluded.
"If the bank has done things against the law it can't
receive public money, that is so simple and obvious that even
the prime minister should understand it."