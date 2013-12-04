ROME Dec 4 The top shareholder of Italy's troubled Monte dei Paschi di Siena is not selling shares on the market, a source close to the situation said on Wednesday after trading in the bank's shares was suspended following a fall of more than 4 percent.

The shareholder, a charitable foundation which currently holds around 34 percent in the bank, has previously declared it intends to sell part of the stake to pay off debt.

A separate source also said that consumer cooperative Unicoop Firenze, which holds a stake of just under 3 percent in the bank, was not currently selling shares as reported by an Italian daily. (Reporting by Stefano Bernabei and Silvia Ognibene; editing by Agnieszka Flak)