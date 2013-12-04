ROME Dec 4 The top shareholder of Italy's
troubled Monte dei Paschi di Siena is not selling
shares on the market, a source close to the situation said on
Wednesday after trading in the bank's shares was suspended
following a fall of more than 4 percent.
The shareholder, a charitable foundation which currently
holds around 34 percent in the bank, has previously declared it
intends to sell part of the stake to pay off debt.
A separate source also said that consumer cooperative
Unicoop Firenze, which holds a stake of just under 3 percent in
the bank, was not currently selling shares as reported by an
Italian daily.
