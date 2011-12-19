* MPS Foundation owes 1 bln euros-report

* Talks with Credit Suisse continuing

* BMPS shares up 3 pct, outperform sector (Adds details, background, shares)

MILAN, DEC 19 The foundation that owns 49 percent of Italy's Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena said on Monday it had reached two debt standstill agreements with its own lenders as it tries to keep control of Italy's third-largest bank.

The foundation is expected to sell assets as part of a debt restructuring deal, with the sale of a stake of 10-15 percent in Monte Paschi seen as one possibility.

In addition, Monte Paschi, the world's oldest bank, faces a call from the European Banking Authority to boost its capital by 3.3 billion euros ($4.3 billion) which could put the foundation's control at risk if it was unable to participate in the fundraising.

In a statement, the foundation said it had concluded positively talks with a pool of 11 banks for a standstill on their debt agreements until March 15, 2012 but gave no details on the banks or amounts involved.

An unsourced report in Italian daily Il Sole 24 Ore on Sunday said the talks were led by JP Morgan and Mediobanca and involve 490 million euros lent in 2008 and 600 million euros in 2011.

Talks with Credit Suisse on a similar deal are at an advanced stage and the foundation hopes to reach a conclusion in the next few days, it said.

"During the standstill period, the foundation will prepare a plan for a medium-term economic/financial rebalancing to share with the financial institutions," it said.

The bank's shares were up 3.1 percent at 0936 GMT. The STOXX Europe bank index was flat. (Writing by Nigel Tutt; Editing by Erica Billingham)