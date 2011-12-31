* Board to discuss appointment of Fabrizio Viola as general manager

* Monte Paschi under pressure to meet new capital requirements

* Siena city and provincial governments support nomination (Adds Siena city, provincial governments support move)

MILAN, Dec 31 The board of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena will meet on Jan 12 to appoint a new general manager, the bank said on Saturday, in what could become a major management shake-up at Italy's third-biggest lender.

The Tuscany-based bank, the world's oldest lender, is under pressure to plug a capital shortfall of 3.1 billion euros needed to meet tougher capital requirements set out by the European Banking Authority (EBA).

In a statement on Saturday, Monte dei Paschi said its board will examine the appointment of Fabrizio Viola, now chief executive of Banca Popolare dell'Emilia Romagna, as successor to its current general manager Antonio Vigni.

Vigni, who has led Monte dei Paschi since 2006, said he was willing to step aside, according to the statement.

The management change appears to have political support. Siena's city and provincial government leaders - two shareholders in the foundation that controls Monte dei Paschi - welcomed Viola's nomination, and said that Vigni should be offered a consultancy for the foundation, according to a statement.

Monte dei Paschi may also change its management structure, Italy's financial daily Il Sole 24 Ore said on Saturday.

Viola will be the front-runner to become the first chief executive officer of the bank when a new board is appointed in April, Il Sole said.

Currently, Monte dei Paschi has two top managers - a general manager and a chairman, Giuseppe Mussari. Mussari will not accept a second term in his post, Italian media reported on Friday.

The foundation which controls Monte dei Paschi is renegotiating with creditors the terms of up to 1.1 billion euros of loans as it seeks to maintain control of the lender. (Reporting by Antonella Ciancio and Steve Scherer)