ROME Jan 9 Italy's Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena is working on measures to satisfy capital requirements set by the European Banking Authority (EBA) without having to launch a rights issue, Chief Financial Officer Marco Massacesi said on Monday.

Monte Paschi, the world's oldest lender, will hold a board meeting to discuss capital boosting measures before a Jan. 20 by which European lender must submit their recapitalisation plans to national authorities, Massacesi told Reuters.

"With reference to the temporary capital requirements set by the EBA, the management is looking at ways to meet the criteria without having to launch a capital increase operation," Massacesi said.

The Tuscan bank, whose board is due to meet on Thursday to appoint a new general manager, is under pressure to plug a capital shortfall of 3.1 billion euros ($3.9 billion) needed to meet tougher capital requirements set out by the EBA.

As a heavily discounted rights issue by top Italian lender UniCredit started on Monday, a sharp fall in its shares and the rights to buy into its cash call highlighted the difficulty European lenders face to recapitalise.

($1 = 0.7865 euros) (Reporting By Stefano Bernabei)