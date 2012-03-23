BRIEF-Energy Capital Partners III reports 14.9 pct stake in Dynegy
* Energy Capital Partners Iii Llc reports 14.9 percent stake in Dynegy Inc as of Feb 7 - sec filing Source text- http://bit.ly/2lssYeH Further company coverage:
MILAN, March 23 The top investor in Italy's third-biggest lender Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena said it was "rapidly proceeding" with the planned sale of a chunk of its holding in the bank, dismissing speculation sale talks had stalled.
Press reports that the foundation controlling MPS had sent back an offer from Italian private equity fund Equinox for a stake of around 10 percent had triggered a 3 percent slide in the bank's shares, traders said.
(Reporting By Lisa Jucca)
* Energy Capital Partners Iii Llc reports 14.9 percent stake in Dynegy Inc as of Feb 7 - sec filing Source text- http://bit.ly/2lssYeH Further company coverage:
* Sun Basket Inc files to say it raised about $15 million in financing - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2l21I5W)
* FILES TO SAY IT RAISED ABOUT $12.5 MILLION IN FINANCING - SEC FILING Source text (http://bit.ly/2kGEYEO)