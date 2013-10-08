MILAN Oct 8 Loss-making Italian lender Monte
dei Paschi di Siena is open to merging with a foreign
or domestic rival to avoid a 2.5 billion euros ($3.4 billion)
share issue but no talks are under way at the moment, Chairman
Alessandro Profumo said in a newspaper interview on Tuesday.
"I cannot rule out anything. But what I can say is that for
the time being no one has come forward," Profumo said when asked
about the possibility of a merger with a foreign player.
"In general I say that if there are banking groups
interested in (buying) 100 percent of the bank, we have the duty
to examine any proposal," Profumo replied to a question about
rumours of a tie-up with Italy's largest retail bank Intesa
Sanpaolo.
Talk of a tie-up between the two banks were denied in
September by a top executive at Intesa.
Bowing to European Union requests, Monte dei Paschi on
Monday unveiled thousands of new job cuts and asset sale plans
in a bid to return to profit and stave off nationalisation.
Monte Paschi, Italy's third-largest lender by assets,
received 4.1 billion euros in special state loans earlier this
year after the euro zone crisis and a derivatives scandal
brought it to the brink of collapse.
($1 = 0.7368 euros)
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni; Editing by David Cowell)