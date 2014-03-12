MILAN, March 12 Troubled Italian lender Banca
Monte dei Paschi di Siena posted a higher than
expected loss in 2013 at 1.44 billion euros ($2 billion) due to
heavy writedowns on bad loans, it said on Wednesday.
Analysts had forecast on average a loss of 882 million
euros, according to a consensus distributed by the bank.
The 2013 result compared with a loss of 3.17 billion euros
in 2012 and was the third consecutive loss for the Siena-based
lender, which was bailed out by the Italian government last year
with 4.1 billion euros in state aid.
The bank said writedowns on bad debts had totalled 2.75
billion euros in 2013, of which 1.2 billion euros in the fourth
quarter alone, as the bank sought to clean up its balance sheet
ahead of a sector-wide health check by European regulators.
($1 = 0.7212 euros)
(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi; Editing by Lisa Jucca)