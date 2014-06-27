PISTOIA, Italy, June 27 The chief executive of
Monte dei Paschi di Siena said he expected a strong take up of
the bank's 5 billion euro ($6.79 billion) rights issue, which
concludes later on Friday.
Monte Paschi CEO Fabrizio Viola told reporters that the
exact level of subscription to the offer would not be clear
until the evening but added that he expected it would be "very
high".
The bailed-out Italian bank launched the highly dilutive
share sale on June 9, seeking to repay state aid and bolster its
finances in preparation for a pan-European review of banks.
($1 = 0.7359 Euros)
