MILAN Feb 5 Monte dei Paschi di Siena said current accounts fell 2.4 percent in the last quarter of 2015 but were 2.3 percent higher on an annual basis, according to slides posted on the bank's website.

Time deposits rose 3.5 percent in the fourth quarter from the previous three months and were up 32.8 percent on a year earlier.

(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi; editing by Francesca Landini)