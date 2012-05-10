SIENA, Italy May 10 The newly-appointed
chairman of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena said on
Thursday a probe into the lender's 2007 pricey acquisition of
smaller rival Antonveneta would not delay a restructuring that
he was brought in to oversee.
Alessandro Profumo, formerly at the helm of UniCredit
, told a news conference it was in the bank's interest
to cooperate with investigators and that he hoped the probe
would be completed as quick as possible.
Italian police searched the headquarters of Monte dei Paschi
on Wednesday, investigating whether the world's oldest bank
misled regulators over its Antonveneta deal.
Sources close to the situation told Reuters police visited
the Milan offices of Intesa Sanpaolo, Deutsche Bank
and J.P. Morgan as well as other banks in
connection with the probe. None of those banks are under
investigation, the sources said.
Profumo expressed surprise at the number of searches carried
out by the police on Wednesday.
Monte Paschi, Italy's third-largest lender, will present a
new business plan in mid-June, Chief Executive Fabrizio Viola
said.
