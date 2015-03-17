MILAN, March 17 Italian businessman Alessandro
Falciai will take part in a planned 3 billion euro ($3.2
billion) cash call at Monte dei Paschi di Siena to
keep his stake of less than 2 percent in the bank unchanged or
raise it.
In a telephone interview with Reuters on Tuesday, Falciai
said he would decide based on the terms of the share sale
whether to boost his holding in Italy's third-largest bank.
"I am a medium-to-long-term investor and I will definitely
buy into the cash call," he said.
The former owner of mast company DMT also said he was
considering submitting a list of nominees for the renewal of the
bank's board at a shareholder meeting in mid-April.
($1 = 0.9419 euros)
(Reporting by Claudia Cristoferi, editing by Isla Binnie)