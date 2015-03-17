MILAN, March 17 Italian businessman Alessandro Falciai will take part in a planned 3 billion euro ($3.2 billion) cash call at Monte dei Paschi di Siena to keep his stake of less than 2 percent in the bank unchanged or raise it.

In a telephone interview with Reuters on Tuesday, Falciai said he would decide based on the terms of the share sale whether to boost his holding in Italy's third-largest bank.

"I am a medium-to-long-term investor and I will definitely buy into the cash call," he said.

The former owner of mast company DMT also said he was considering submitting a list of nominees for the renewal of the bank's board at a shareholder meeting in mid-April.

