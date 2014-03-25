MILAN, March 25 A five-year bond Monte dei
Paschi di Siena offered on Tuesday will pay a yield of
275 basis points over the midswap rate, one of the lead managers
of the issue said.
The yield guidance for the 1 billion-euro ($1.4
billion)senior unsecured bond was initially set at around 290
basis points.
This is the first issue of senior unsecured debt since
mid-2012 for Italy's third-biggest bank by branches, which was
rescued by the state in a 4.1 billion euro bailout.
($1 = 0.7255 Euros)
(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari, writing by Francesca Landini,
editing by Paola Arosio,)