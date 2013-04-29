SIENA, Italy, April 29 A lawsuit by Italy's
Monte dei Paschi di Siena against Nomura and Deutsche
Bank over loss-making derivatives deals is well
founded, the bank's chairman said on Monday.
The Tuscan lender is seeking 1.2 billion euros in
compensation from former executives and the two investment banks
over two trades that exacerbated a capital shortfall and brought
it close to collapse.
Monte Paschi Chairman Alessandro Profumo told reporters his
bank's lawsuit had not been weakened by a judge ruling on Friday
which rejected a seizure order against Nomura made by Siena
prosecutors.
"We consider our compensation claim well founded." Profumo
said, declining to comment further on the judge's ruling.
(Reporting By Silvia Aloisi and Stefano Bernabei, editing by
Stephen Jewkes)