MILAN Nov 28 Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena
, Italy's third biggest lender, increased its request
for state aid by 500 million euros ($646.55 million)to up to 3.9
billion euros, citing possible capital concerns due to past
financial structured transactions.
In a statement on Wednesday, Monte dei Paschi said its board
had approved the issuing of special bonds to the Treasury for up
to 3.9 billion euros, by Dec. 28. The scheme needs to be
approved by the European Commission.
"The 500 million euro increase of the overall amount
previously announced by the bank is due to the possible impact
on capital arising from the results of the ongoing analysis of
certain structured transactions carried out in previous
financial years," it said.
($1 = 0.7733 euros)
(Reporting By Silvia Aloisi, ediitng by Stephen Jewkes)