* Approves up to 3.9 bln euros special bonds, from 3.4 bln

* To renegotiate certain financial structures

* Analysts say those structures are hedges on govt bonds

* Shares down 3.0 percent (Adds detail)

By Silvia Aloisi and Stefano Bernabei

MILAN/ROME, Nov 28 Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, Italy's third-biggest lender, has asked for an extra 500 million euros ($647 million) state aid, citing a possible hit on its capital from past deals.

Monte dei Paschi said on Wednesday its board had approved the issue to the Italian Treasury of special bonds for up to 3.9 billion euros, up from 3.4 billion previously.

The bank said it needed more money to offset a possible hit from a renegotiation of past structured transactions now having a negative impact on its accounts.

Analysts said those transactions were connected to hedging of the bank's exposure to Italian sovereign debt - Monte dei Paschi holds about 25 billion euros of Italian government bonds.

While the hedges were meant to prevent the bank being hit by a fall in value of government bonds, an improvement in market sentiment that started in September had forced the bank to renegotiate them.

"This hedging is hampering the yield of the sovereign bonds portfolio and we understand the renegotiation of the structure will entail a loss of 500 million euros by year end," Banca Akros said in a statement.

Analysts said while Monte dei Paschi's sovereign bond portfolio contributed 65 million euros to third-quarter profit , the cost of keeping the hedges in place was probably higher.

The 500 million euro increase in state aid needs to be approved by the Bank of Italy, Monte dei Paschi said.

The whole state aid scheme itself needs approval from the European Commission. The treasury is still negotiating with the Commission over the bank's state aid, which was first requested in June.

Monte dei Paschi's rating was cut to junk in October by Moody's, which said the bank would need more state aid.

Monte dei Paschi shares were down 3.0 percent at 0.1964 euro at 1215 GMT, underperforming a 1.0 percent lower European banking index. ($1 = 0.7733 euro) (Additional reporting and writing by Lisa Jucca; Editing by Dan Lalor and David Goodman)