ROME Nov 30 Italy has proposed changes to the
terms of 3.9 billion euros ($5.1 billion) in state loans to
Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena to meet demands by the
European Commission and avoid having to take a big stake in the
bank.
Monte dei Paschi, Italy's third-biggest lender, was forced
to request state aid earlier this year to boost its capital base
after failing to meet tougher requirements set by the European
Banking Authority.
The scheme however has been on hold for months as the
Italian treasury negotiated with the Europan Commission on terms
of the deal, under which the bank will sell 3.9 billion euros of
bonds to the government.
Lawmakers said on Friday that under a new governemnt
proposal, Monte dei Paschi will be able to pay interest on the
loans with a mix of cash, shares issued at market value and
other unspecified financial instruments.
That would give the bank more options than it had under the
original plan, which said that if it did not have the money to
pay the interest, it would issue shares to the Treasury for an
equivalent amount.
The proposed amendment, which also extends the date for the
bank to issue the bonds by a month to the end of January 2013,
has to be approved by parliament. The coupon for the loans has
not been set yet but is expected to be around 10 percent.
The European Commission had demanded that any new share
issued by the Tuscan lender under the state aid scheme be valued
at market prices.
Monte dei Paschi had initially requested 3.4 billion euros
in state aid, but increased that to 3.9 billion this week,
citing a possible hit on its capital from the renegotiaiton of
past structured transactions.
The total includes 1.9 billion euros to replace existing
loans. At current market prices, if the bank had had to pay an
estimated 10 percent coupon in shares for those loans this year,
that would have given the treasury a 7.4 percent stake.
($1 = 0.7705 euros)
