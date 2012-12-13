ROME Dec 13 The Italian government has attached
a provision freeing 3.9 billion euros ($5.07 billion) in state
loans for Banca Monte dei Paschi to its 2013 budget
bill with the aim of ensuring its approval before parliament is
dissolved, likely before Christmas.
The troubled bank can pay the interest on the bonds it
issues to the government, known as "Monti bonds" after Prime
Minister Mario Monti, with a mixture of cash, shares issued at
market value, and more Monti bonds.
Legislation allowing Monte Paschi to issue the bonds is
already in force in the form of an emergency cabinet decree, but
it will expire within 60 days if not approved by parliament.
Monti has said he will resign as soon as parliament approves
the 2013 budget, which it is expected to do before Christmas.
The government's amendment to the budget extended to March
the period in which Monte Paschi can issue the bonds, instead of
the end of January as was previously envisaged.
The text of the budget amendment did not spell out if the
new deadline referred to the end or the beginning of March.
Monte Paschi, the world's oldest bank, was forced to ask for
government aid in June after failing to meet Europe's tough new
capital rules. But a plan to help the bank via loans from the
state has been on hold for months because the European
Commission wanted Italy to change the terms.
